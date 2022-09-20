Leaked nudes lead to Emmy-nominated meteorologist being fired

Leaked nudes have caused an accomplished meteorologist to be dismissed from a job he had held for years.

Erick Adame worked as a weather reporter at American cable channel Spectrum News NY1. He was fired from his job on Monday and shared what had happened on Instagram.

“I am taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life,” he wrote in his statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erick Adame (@erickadameontv)

He went on to talk about having performed for other men on an adult cam website. It was consensual and Adame was not solicited for cash. He did it from his home.

Adame said he acted out his “compulsive behaviour” on camera and was absurd in thinking he could keep it private. Now he’s getting professional help to make “appropriate decisions” to deal with what’s going on and figure out the next steps in his career.

After his boss found out, the weather reporter was suspended and later terminated from his role at the channel.

“First and foremost, I unequivocally apologize to my employers at Spectrum, my coworkers, my audience, my family, and my friends for any embarrassment or humiliation I have caused you,” said Adame. “But let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

The identity of the individual who took screenshots and recordings while Adame was on the adult cam website is unknown. What we do know is that Adame’s employer was not the only party to receive the material — it was also sent to his mother.

Adame is the son of two working-class parents who immigrated from Mexico. The odds and pressures of expectations were stacked against him for two decades as he was the first person in his family who graduated from college as well as appeared on TV.

The 38-year-old had been nominated for an Emmy twice for his work as a weather presenter. His position at Spectrum News NY1 was his dream job and he hopes to be back on TV someday.

Adame concluded his post with some words for news directors across America — those who would potentially make the decision to hire or not hire him due to the scandal: “Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our ‘click-bait’ culture.”

He went on to offer a moment of reflection to the employers.

“Think about your management of the newsroom — what have you overlooked, forgiven, or ignored? In the end, all talent is fallible, full of human foibles, and your job is not made easier by our antics,” said Adame.

“One thing I can promise is that I have learned a lesson and I will be an exemplary employee and the most informed and enthusiastic meteorologist you have ever seen.”

If you have been affected by sexual image or video-based abuse, there are resources to help you determine your next course of action. Check out the YWCA Canada’s guide here.