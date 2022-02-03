A road rage incident in Port Moody escalated quickly after one man allegedly threatened another motorist with a replica firearm that looked just like the real thing.

Shortly before noon on February 2, the Port Moody Police Department received a report of a man allegedly threatening another motorist with what appeared to be a handgun.

Port Moody police say the incident occurred in the 900 block of Clarke Road.

Soon after the incident, officers were able to locate the suspect and the associated BMW SUV at the Moody Centre shopping plaza. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

According to Port Moody police, the suspect in question is a man in his 20s, and he was taken into custody without incident. Police recovered the replica firearm at the scene.

“Replica firearms are typically indistinguishable from real firearms,” said Constable Sam Zacharias in a statement.

“Our frontline officers will always treat reports involving firearms as real until determined otherwise.”

According to the RCMP, replica guns are “prohibited devices” in Canada and are illegal to own. Typically, replicas aren’t able to actually discharge or fire bullets and are generally for display purposes only.

Port Moody police continue to investigate and are asking witnesses or anyone in the area of the event who may have access to dash cam footage to call the Port Moody Police Department.