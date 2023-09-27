"Perfect room for a bridge troll": Canadian rental listing prefers if you eat and stay in your room

It’s no secret that the rental market in Canada’s biggest cities is filled with many ridiculous listings that offer next to nothing in terms of space and liveability.

But a recent listing for a room in a Toronto high-rise might just take the cake for being one of the most ridiculous living situations we’ve come across in a while.

The rental was recently posted on Facebook Marketplace, advertising a dingy room in a unit on the 49th floor of 14 York Street, which is the infamous ICE Condos.

The description of the listing starts off seemingly positive.

“Up for rent is an amazing room in the best location in Toronto! Right by the CN Tower and walking distance to Union Station,” the description begins.

The post adds that you’ll be sharing with a roommate (which is quite normal these days) and a furry friend.

“Roommate lives here with a friendly dog as seen in the pictures.”

But then, it just gets worse.

The poster was kind enough to include an air mattress in the room for rent but “you can bring your own bed” if you want.

According to the posting, you’re getting a pretty good deal compared to the other roommate. But heads up, you’re going to have to be good at sharing because that roommate will need to use the desks in your room for his “repair work.”

“The other roommate needs to do his electronics repair work on the desks in the room when you are not working. He is paying 2k a month and you pay 1k, that’s why it’s cheap for the location.”

And don’t even think about bringing a friend or guest over because they aren’t allowed, notes the posting.

You’ll just have to spend time with your roommate, who also “smokes cannabis and cigarettes.”

But don’t worry too much about smoke inhalation because the apartment luckily has “windows and balcony doors” that open, and there is “plenty of fast airflow at this highstory.”

You’ll have access to the kitchen and fridge to cook, but you’ll have to take your meal to your bedroom as the post requests you eat there and nowhere else.

Actually, you’ll be spending a lot of time holed up in your room (if your roommate isn’t in there working on his electronics, that is) because the family and living area are not available for you to access.

The post notes that it’s “preferred that you are in your room mostly.”

On Reddit, commenters were floored by the posting.

“Bro wtf is the matter with people,” said one Redditor.

“For only $1000 a month, you can live in Toronto! Just gotta deal with the stranger and large dog in a cramped apartment that reeks of weed. No guests and please stay in your room. Oh that stranger also needs to access half your room, so actually just stay on your air mattress while you’re at home,” wrote another.

“Stay in your room mostly. Perfect room for a bridge troll or village ogre. LMAO! What a bloody world we’re living in. Oh! CONAda,” wrote a commenter.

“1000$ to be a prisoner in the room. But there is one dude who comes once in awhile to do “electronic stuff” !” joked another.

What are your thoughts on this wild listing? Let us know in the comments.