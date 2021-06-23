NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Free rent offered as move-in incentive at these Vancouver properties

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
Jun 23 2021, 2:41 pm
Free rent offered as move-in incentive at these Vancouver properties
Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Vancouver landlords are becoming more creative with their move-in incentives to draw the eyes and attention of potential tenants. Even with the ongoing pandemic, home sales in Metro Vancouver saw a major increase over 2021.

From free rent and free parking to cash bonuses and gift cards, here are eight Vancouver properties that are currently offering move-in incentives, courtesy of Rentals.ca.

990 Burrard Street

move-in incentives

909 Burrard Avenue (Rentals)

  • Hydro, gas, air conditioning, and heating are all included

1388 Continental

move-in incentrives

1388 Continental (Rentals)

  • Move-in bonus (contact the manager for details)

935 Marine Drive

move-in incentives

935 Marine Drive (Rentals)

  • One month free rent on a 12-month term
  • Two months free on a 24-month term

1225 Cardero Street

move-in incentives

1225 Cardero Street (Rentals).

  • One month free rent on a 12-month term
  • Two months free on a 24-month term

1022 Nelson Street

vancouver rent

1022 Nelson Street (RentFaster).

  • 25% off any Telus Optik TV and internet product monthly

1883 Fullerton Avenue

fullerton avenue

1883 Fullerton Avenue (RentFaster)

  • One month free rent on a one-year lease
  • Two months free rent on a two-year lease

175 West 1st St

vancouver rent

175 West 1st St (RentFaster)

  • 50% off first month of rent

103 – 53 West Hastings Street

vancouver rent

101 – 53 West Hastings Street (RentFaster).

Rental incentives up to $1,500

  • $500 off the first three months on a 12-month lease
  • $500 Visa gift card and move-in fee waived on a nine-month lease
  • $250 Visa gift card on a six-month term

Vincent PlanaVincent Plana
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT