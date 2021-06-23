Free rent offered as move-in incentive at these Vancouver properties

Vancouver landlords are becoming more creative with their move-in incentives to draw the eyes and attention of potential tenants. Even with the ongoing pandemic, home sales in Metro Vancouver saw a major increase over 2021.

From free rent and free parking to cash bonuses and gift cards, here are eight Vancouver properties that are currently offering move-in incentives, courtesy of Rentals.ca.

Hydro, gas, air conditioning, and heating are all included

Move-in bonus (contact the manager for details)

One month free rent on a 12-month term

Two months free on a 24-month term

One month free rent on a 12-month term

Two months free on a 24-month term

25% off any Telus Optik TV and internet product monthly

One month free rent on a one-year lease

Two months free rent on a two-year lease

50% off first month of rent

Rental incentives up to $1,500