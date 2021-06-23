Free rent offered as move-in incentive at these Vancouver properties
Jun 23 2021, 2:41 pm
Vancouver landlords are becoming more creative with their move-in incentives to draw the eyes and attention of potential tenants. Even with the ongoing pandemic, home sales in Metro Vancouver saw a major increase over 2021.
From free rent and free parking to cash bonuses and gift cards, here are eight Vancouver properties that are currently offering move-in incentives, courtesy of Rentals.ca.
- See also:
990 Burrard Street
- Hydro, gas, air conditioning, and heating are all included
1388 Continental
- Move-in bonus (contact the manager for details)
935 Marine Drive
- One month free rent on a 12-month term
- Two months free on a 24-month term
1225 Cardero Street
- One month free rent on a 12-month term
- Two months free on a 24-month term
1022 Nelson Street
- 25% off any Telus Optik TV and internet product monthly
1883 Fullerton Avenue
- One month free rent on a one-year lease
- Two months free rent on a two-year lease
175 West 1st St
- 50% off first month of rent
103 – 53 West Hastings Street
Rental incentives up to $1,500
- $500 off the first three months on a 12-month lease
- $500 Visa gift card and move-in fee waived on a nine-month lease
- $250 Visa gift card on a six-month term