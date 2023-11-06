"Disgusting": Referee union not happy with Whitecaps coach's comments

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini is facing some heat for his post-game comments following the team’s 1-0 loss on Sunday evening.

While he spent most of his media availability generally criticizing the performance of the referees, there was one comment in particular that may have crossed the line.

Sartini was clearly joking about the comment below, but the referee union wasn’t laughing.

The #Vwfc presser starts off with Vanni Sartini asking if we were rolling, then saying if ref Tim Ford ends up found floating facedown in False Creek tonight, the cops might come looking for him 😂 — J.J. Adams (@TheRealJJAdams) November 6, 2023

Sartini was chuckling and in good spirits overall while talking to the media. There was seemingly no malicious intent behind this comment. Instead, it came across as a funny way of making a joke from his frustrations.

“The referee was a disaster. We have to be completely honest — the referee was a disaster. Everyone can have a bad performance; today they had the worst performance probably of the season,” Sartini said to media after the game. “We didn’t have a fair chance, to be honest, because, unfortunately, the referee had a bad game.”

It should be noted that while the head coach did heavily criticize the referees, he also said that official “Tim [Ford] is a good guy” and that he “actually likes him as a referee.”

In response, the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) has come out with a statement on social media condemning Sartini’s comments.

“Vancouver Head Coach Vanni Sartini’s postgame comments last night are disgusting and take the rhetoric against officials — at all levels — to dangerous levels,” the statement read. “His comments go against every value in sports. It is our expectation MLS undertakes a rigorous disciplinary review here.”

Vancouver Head Coach Vanni Sartini's postgame comments last night are disgusting & take the rhetoric against Officials – at all levels – to dangerous levels. His comments go against every value in sports. It is our expectation MLS undertakes a rigorous disciplinary review here. — PSRA Officials (@PSRAofficials) November 6, 2023

The PRSA is a labour union that covers officials in MLS, the NSWL, the CSA, and more leagues across North America.

Santini was ejected from the game last night after receiving a red card. The play that led to this red card included an official laying a check on a Whitecaps defender, providing LAFC the chance to score an easy goal although it was later called back for offside.

One of the most chaotic ways to end your season I've ever seen. A well-executed pick by the referee and the Vancouver Whitecaps crash out of the MLS Cup playoffs. pic.twitter.com/4re1TBnEU5 — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) November 6, 2023

This red card means that Sartini will almost definitely miss at least one game so start next season due to suspension. However, there could be additional disciplinary actions enforced by MLS for these post-game comments.

Sartini already missed a game this past season due to suspension and received four yellow cards throughout the year.