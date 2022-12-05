Cyclists plan to protest Park Board motion to remove Stanley Park bike lane

Bike lane through the parking lot of The Teahouse. (Kenneth Chan / Daily Hive)

Tonight marks an important date for the Vancouver Park Board, as a decision will finally be made on the contentious Stanley Park bike lane, and cyclists are planning to protest the decision.

ABC park board commissioners are expected to approve a motion to immediately dismantle the protected bike lane on Stanley Park Drive, giving the road space back to drivers.

A group representing cyclists has created a new website, LoveTheLane.ca, in dedication to news and advocacy for the Stanley Park bike lane. The group comprises at least 100 supporters of the Stanley Park bike lane.

Supporters of the bike lane are invited to the park board offices, at 2099 Beach Avenue, at 6:30 pm on Monday night. In addition, bike lane advocates are encouraged to email the Vancouver Park Board and share their thoughts about the planned removal.

Daily Hive Urbanized reported on ABC Vancouver’s plans this past October, and it isn’t all bad news for cyclists, at least when looking at long-term plans.

Cyclist access on the roadway will be maintained with a revised design that re-examines how a permanent bike lane can go in without disrupting vehicle traffic and impacting cyclist access and safety.

At the same time, vehicles will see significantly improved reliability, peak traffic redundancy, and reduced congestion from the return of two vehicle travel lanes on the roadway.

“We believe that through engineering, we can accommodate both the bike lane and two vehicle lanes,” said Kareem Allam, the chief of staff for the Vancouver Mayor’s Office.

But this isn’t enough for advocates of the bike lane. They want park board commissioners to leave the protected lane in place until the new design for cyclists is ready to be implemented.

ABC candidates won six of seven park board positions during the 2022 civic election.

With files from Kenneth Chan