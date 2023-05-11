The Lower Mainland’s Fraser Valley continues to attract high-profile, multinational companies requiring unique, large spaces for their manufacturing facilities.

Red Bull recently acquired a significant 15-acre undeveloped property on Brannick Place in the Chilliwack Food and Beverage Processing Park (CFBPP), where a number of other food and beverage businesses also have processing facilities.

The site is just north of Molson Coors’ 2019-opened, 400,000 sq ft brewery, built at a cost of about $200 million on a 36-acre site. This replaced the longtime brewery facility at the south end of the Burrard Bridge in Vancouver, which is eyed for a high-density, mixed-use development.

For freight transportation, CFBPP is also optimally located next to Highway 1’s Vedder Road interchange and near freight railways.

With an immense shortage of industrial space in Metro Vancouver, which is propelling industrial rents and property prices, industrial businesses are increasingly looking for available, suitable space in the eastern areas of the Lower Mainland. The vacancy rate for leased industrial space in Metro Vancouver is currently hovering below 1%, amongst the lowest industrial vacancies in North America, even with a surge in new-build supply.

This major investment by Red Bull represents the energy beverage company’s second ingredient preparation facility in the world after its plant in Austria. It will support the company’s expansion plans within the North American market.

Such a facility will produce a premix of high-quality ingredients used in Red Bull’s energy beverages instead of solely depending on the Austrian plant. Red Bull’s global headquarters is located in Salzburg, Austria.

Red Bull selected this particular site with the support of the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation and the City of Chilliwack.

“Red Bull’s decision to set up shop in Chilliwack is a fantastic investment for our community,” said Mayor Ken Popove in a statement.

With the site now acquired, project planning and development preparations are well underway, and the start of construction is targeted for 2024.

CFBPP spans an area of 67 acres. Other major industrial business parks in Chilliwack include the 100+ acre Cattermole Industrial Estates, 38+ acre Legacy Pacific Industrial Park, and 73-acre Progress Way Industrial Park.