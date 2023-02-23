With some crowd-sourcing help, here’s a look at some of the reclamation projects available at the NHL trade deadline.

We’ve become accustomed to this profile of player here in Vancouver. The Jim Benning era feasted on them (Sven Baertschi, Derrick Pouliot, Emerson Etem) and even the Mike Gillis regime had its fair share of former first-round picks trying to rehabilitate their careers (Jeff Tambellini, Ryan Parent, Cam Barker).

These players have been commonplace with the Canucks because the franchise has drafted so poorly historically, and suffered from a lack of organizational depth.

Last month, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said the club would be looking for players coming out of their entry-level contracts, age 26 or younger. Fans hope those don’t come at the expense of draft picks or actual prospects, but this regime has also shown an inclination towards so-called change-of-scenery players (Ethan Bear, Riley Stillman, Jack Studnicka).

So, here then is a look at some of those players whose names have been out there in trade rumours in advance of the deadline next Friday:

1. Jack Roslovic (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Position: Centre

Centre Age: 26

26 Cap hit: $4 million (UFA 2024)

Hasn’t worked out for Jack Roslovic in his hometown after being involved in the Patrik Laine trade.

2. Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers)

Position: Right wing

Right wing Age: 24

24 Cap hit: $3 million (RFA 2023)

One-time fourth overall pick Jesse Puljujarvi has had goal totals slide from 15 to 14, to five this year.

3. Jordan Greenway (Minnesota Wild)

Position: Left wing

Left wing Age: 26

26 Cap hit: $3 million (UFA 2026)

If Brock Boeser gets traded to his home state, would-be power forward Jordan Greenway might be part of return to balance out salaries.

4. Max Comtois (Anaheim Ducks)

Position: Left wing

Left wing Age: 24

24 Cap hit: $2.04 million (RFA 2023)

In his fifth NHL season, Max Comtois’ goals have plummeted to five from a career-high 16 two years ago.

5. Vitali Kravtsov (New York Rangers)

Position: Right wing

Right wing Age: 23

23 Cap hit: $875,000 (RFA 2023)

The ninth overall pick in 2018, Vitali Kravtsov has twice asked for a trade, spending all of last season back home in Russia.

6. Cal Foote (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Position: Defenceman

Defenceman Age: 24

24 Cap hit: $850,000 (RFA 2023)

Right-shot defenceman and son of Canucks assistant Adam, Cal Foote has had tough time cracking a deep Lightning blue line.