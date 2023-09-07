First week of school. Back to routines. And catching up on the Vancouver Canucks.

Here’s what you missed this summer:

Pettersson’s last dance?

The Canucks star centre said he would not be signing a long-term extension, and enters the final year of his existing deal. The club has one more year of control beyond this one, but it’s now clear that the Canucks have to show progress to entice Pettersson to stay. His agent admitted that this week with Donnie & Dhali, and coach Rick Tocchet acknowledged that last week in an interview with Sportsnet.

Free agency

The Canucks drew muted praise for adding four NHL players on low-cost, low-commitment contracts — a vast improvement over foolish shopping sprees of July 1st in years past. Carson Soucy (3 years, $3.25M), Ian Cole (1 year, $3M), Teddy Blueger (1 year, $1.9M) and later Pius Suter (2 years, $1.6M) should help the team’s penalty-killing, if not its offence.

J.T. Miller comes out firing

In an illuminating interview on The Cam & Strick Podcast, the Canucks forward said he could write a book about the “sh*t show” that was the last couple of seasons.

Miller ripped Vancouver media and acknowledged that he enjoys “stirring the pot”; said the “optics” of three or four moments (arguments with teammates, stick-slamming on his own net) let media define his season; admitted he had regrets about the year; then named as many ex-Canucks as current teammates when asked who he’s close with on the team.

You might also like: ESPN projects Canucks star Pettersson to finish third in NHL scoring

Canucks add defencemen in the draft

The Canucks were lauded for finally addressing the blue-line in a big way. They took four defencemen among their seven picks, including three straight with their first three picks.

Some weren’t so enamoured with the class, believing first-round pick Tom Willander somewhat of a reach without the offensive upside you’d want from an 11th overall pick. Still others believe the Canucks will be haunted by passing on Chilliwack forward Zach Benson, who went 13th overall to Buffalo. Willander will play at Boston University this season alongside seventh-round pick Aiden Celebrini.

Still no trades from Canucks

There were none. Canucks haven’t made a deal since the trade deadline in March. That could change after September 15 when Tyler Myers is paid a $5 million bonus and suddenly becomes more cost-effective around the league.