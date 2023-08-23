SportsHockeyCanucks

Pettersson wants to wait before signing contract extension with Canucks

Adam Laskaris
Aug 23 2023, 2:13 pm
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson doesn’t appear to be in any rush to sign a new contract with the only NHL franchise he’s ever known.

Making $7.35 million over 2023-24, the final year of a three-year bridge deal signed back in 2021, Pettersson talked to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman about where his head is at in terms of his next contract in Vancouver.

 

“I’m not in a rush to sign. I got one more year there and I don’t want to rush into anything,” Pettersson told Friedman.

As a restricted free agent next summer, Pettersson’s only two options are to re-up with Vancouver or sign an offer sheet with another franchise that the Canucks would have the opportunity to either match or be compensated for heavily with a series of draft picks based on the value of the deal.

This past year was Pettersson’s best statistical season yet, putting up 39 goals and 63 assists for a total of 102 points in 80 games.

Pettersson seemed to indicate that he will be back with the Canucks after this season but left the door open for either a long-term deal that would keep him in Vancouver or a shorter deal that would offer him the chance to hit unrestricted free agency.

“I still don’t know myself if it’s going to be short-term or long-term. It’s gonna be probably my biggest contract so far and so I don’t want to stress anything,” Pettersson added. “All summer I’m just trying to prepare myself as much as possible with training, trying to gain a little bit of weight, some muscles, and yeah, especially get off to a good start with a team.”

Back in 2021, Pettersson expressed his desire to play for a team with a lengthy postseason run, something the Canucks have qualified for just once in his five seasons in Vancouver.

“I want to stay there now, but I also want to play for a team that’s winning and has the chance to go far into the playoffs every year,” Pettersson said in a Swedish interview with Hockeysverige reporter Uffe Bodin. “If we have that chance when my next deal expires… I don’t know. I just want to play where there’s a chance of winning.”

At the very least, it seems like the pressure is on for Vancouver’s front office to build a playoff contender around their star forward in order to keep him satisfied in the long run.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
