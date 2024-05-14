Frito-Lay has just recalled several popular snacks due to the potential risk of salmonella.

On May 13, the food company announced that it’s recalling SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavour Multigrain Snacks and Munchies Original Snack Mix. The recall only applies to these two flavours.

“This action is the direct result of a seasoning supplier’s notification that an ingredient supplied to it by a third party was potentially contaminated with salmonella,” reads a statement from the company.

“Although no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito Lay Canada, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.”

The company stated that it’s working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure that the recalled products are removed from stores. Frito-Lay also urges consumers to check their pantries for the recalled products and dispose of them.

Recalled products include:

SunChips Minis Harvest Cheddar Snacks, all sizes. Guaranteed fresh dates July 16, 2024, through August 13, 2024

Munchies Original Snack Mix, all sizes. Guaranteed fresh dates July 16, 2024, through August 13, 2024

Frito-Lay Variety Packs Cheesy Mix, 448 g. Guaranteed fresh dates July 16, 2024, through August 13, 2024

SunChips Harvest Cheddar Multigrain Snacks, 32-count variety pack. Guaranteed fresh dates July 16, 2024, through August 13, 2024

SunChips Harvest Cheddar Multigrain Snacks, 40-count variety pack. Guaranteed fresh dates July 16, 2024, through August 13, 2024

Munchies Original Snack Mix, 40-count variety pack. Guaranteed fresh dates July 16, 2024, through August 13, 2024

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Although most people recover without medical intervention, severe cases may require hospitalization.

Those at risk of experiencing severe symptoms include infants, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems.

Last month, a long list of T&T Kitchen brand meat and veggie products were also recalled, primarily in Alberta and BC, due to the risk of Listeria.

