"Ridiculous": Shoppers Drug Mart sign banning unsupervised minors sparks anger

A photo circulating online shows a sign in a Shoppers Drug Mart stating the store is banning unaccompanied minors.

Reddit user Shay shared the photo on the platform with the caption, “My local Shoppers Drug Mart is not allowing minors in without supervision.”

Shay said that on May 8, someone in a Steinbach, Manitoba, Facebook group mentioned that their local Shoppers Drug Mart had a sign stating that minors were prohibited unless a parent or guardian accompanied them.

“I saw the sign on May 12,” Shay told Daily Hive. “My initial reaction was shock, followed by anger. Personally, I am boycotting Loblaws, so I have not entered the store to question employees.”

The image shows a sign taped to the window. It reads, “As per the decision of Shoppers Drug Mart Steinbach Management, effective immediately, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be served or permitted entry at this SDM location during all store operating hours. We appreciate your cooperation.”

Shay called it “ridiculous,” saying that the decision to ban unsupervised minors impacts local youth, especially since there are several schools just within walking distance.

“I understand thefts around high schools are generally a problem, but they need to be restricted and not banned,” she said.

Shay added that some teenagers may require menstrual hygiene products or painkillers for period cramps. Others might require privacy to purchase items like birth control or laxatives. The new rule also doesn’t consider teenage parents who might need to buy items from the store.

“This affects minors a lot in the downtown area, as there aren’t many general shops in the area,” said Shay.

Besides a Giant Tiger and a 7-11, Shoppers Drug Mart is the only pharmacy accessible to teenagers in the area, especially since the city doesn’t have local transit. According to Google Maps, it would take approximately 40 minutes to walk from Shoppers Drug Mart to the closest Real Canadian Superstore, Sobeys, and Walmart.

“I dislike Loblaws for boosting their prices, but places like Steinbach have to rely on them,” said Shay. “We need change.”

She added that she understands that Shoppers Drug Mart employees simply follow orders to secure their jobs, especially since employment opportunities are limited in the city.

The post currently has over 800 comments.

Some commenters stated that they understand how difficult it can be to monitor local youth.

But others were against the store policy.

Daily Hive has contacted the Shoppers location and its parent company, Loblaw, for comment. We will update this story when they respond.

What are your thoughts on this store’s policy? Let us know in the comments.