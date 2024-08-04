Popular baby food brand recalled due to Cronobacter bacteria risk

A well-known baby food brand is being recalled across Canada due to the risk of Cronobacter bacteria.

On Sunday, August 4, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that, after test results, it is recalling Gerber’s Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal, which is manufactured by Nestlé Canada.

“The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter spp. contamination,” states the agency. “There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.”

Cronobacter bacteria is a bacteria that naturally occurs in the environment.

“It’s sometimes found in dry foods, such as powdered infant formula, powdered milk, and herbal teas,” states the CFIA. “While Cronobacter infections are rare, they can be fatal for infants and can be serious in elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.”

The agency is ensuring that the recalled product is removed from the marketplace and that a food safety investigation is ongoing, “which may lead to the recall of other products.”

Although the contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled, it can still make you sick. Symptoms in infants less than one-year-old may include fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, low energy, or seizures. It can also cause urinary tract infections or wound infections in cuts or surgical incisions for people of all ages. If you suspect you or a loved one became sick from consuming a recalled product, immediately contact your healthcare provider.

The CFIA urges Canadians not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled products. If you own the recalled product, throw it out or return it.

The Gerber Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal being recalled weighs 227 grams, has a universal product code of 0 65000 13361 5, and has a product code of 2025 MA 30 3334007809.

The product was sold online and in stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and possibly other provinces and territories.