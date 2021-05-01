New art installation illuminates Vancouver in a celebration of dance, resilience

A new art installation in Vancouver aims to celebrate dance and help people “rebound” from the challenges of the last year.

The spectacle, titled REBO(U)ND, is a free outdoor video projection created by choreographer Caroline Laurin-Beaucage and presented by DanceHouse.

REBO(U)ND is a “visual experience” that plays with viewer’s perceptions of time and space, and acts as a metaphor for people’s resilience.

In celebration of #InternationalDanceDay, we bring you REBO(U)ND—a free, 8-story dance projection—✨starting tonight✨in the West End of Vancouver! Enjoy safely, and learn more here: https://t.co/oZwxXUAvq2@WestEndBIA pic.twitter.com/DbFeWeWSeR — DanceHouse (@dancehouse_van) April 29, 2021

“REBO(U)ND reveals the ephemeral moment when the dancer floats, between momentum and fall, between freedom and imbalance, while the body seems to defy space and time,” DanceHouse’s website reads.

The seven-minute looped video “reveals and magnifies bodies on the verge of escaping gravity,” and will be projected onto the wall of a tower in English Bay nightly until May 8.

The show begins half an hour after sunset and will run until 10:30 pm. DanceHouse advises that the show is best viewed on Denman Street just north of Davie.

When: Until May 8, 2021

Time: Starting 30 minutes after sunset until 10:30 pm

Where: On Denman St. between Pendrell St and Morton Ave.

Cost: Free