Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses diet culture and disordered eating

Rebel Wilson is beyond annoyed with news stories about her weight loss and diet.

The Aussie actor took to Instagram to deny recent stories claiming that she followed a certain daily diet plan to lose over 70 pounds.

Mashed, Daily Mail, and The Mirror, all recently reported that Wilson used the Mayr Method — a strict and regimented diet plan first created by Austrian physicist Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr in the 1920s.

Wilson posted a screenshot of the Daily Mail story titled, “How to eat yourself slim like Rebel Wilson: Aussie star reveals the daily diet she used to shed an extraordinary 35 kg and transform herself into one of Hollywood’s leading ladies.”

“This was NEVER my diet,” she wrote on top of the screenshot in an Instagram story. “Please stop writing this stuff.”

According to Healthline, the Mayr Method involves cutting out sugar and caffeine completely, reducing your consumption of dairy and gluten, and adopting a somewhat bizarre ritualistic eating behaviour. This includes chewing each bite 40-60 times and only eating cooked foods after 3 pm.

Chatter about Wilson’s Mayr Method diet began last year. In June 2021, the Sunday Mirror reported that the Pitch Perfect star turned to the Vivamayr Altaussee wellness centre/resort in Austria, which follows the Mayr Method.

“The Australian kick-started her weight loss at a wellness centre in Austria where sugar, alcohol and caffeine are banned, dinner is frowned upon, and guests chew every mouthful 40 times,” the Sunday Mirror story reads.

Wilson had posted a photo of herself with a caption about being at the Vivamayr Altaussee wellness resort and starting a new health journey back in December 2020.

“Thank you to Dr Schubert and all of the team @vivamayraltaussee in beautiful Austria,” Wilson wrote. “I’m going to start 2021 in an amazing place, with a healthy body and mind…and boosted immune system! Love the care you all put into your patients – I am so grateful! 💕 Now on to maintaining the weight loss and the healthy lifestyle!”

Now, however, Wilson is calling on her followers to report any such stories, adding that she has never endorsed any diet or “magic” weight loss pills.

“Also have never endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or cryptocurrency. If you see stuff like this online, please report it as a scam. Do not send it to me as a DM — report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it,” she wrote in her IG story. “If I’m endorsing something, you’ll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media.”

None of the aforementioned news stories claimed that Wilson used or promoted “diet pills.”