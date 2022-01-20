Milk containers will cost 10 cents more in BC starting February 1

As of February 1, ready-to-drink milk containers will cost you 10 cents more at check out.

The 10 cent charge is a container deposit, which means that if you return your milk containers after consumption, you can get your 10 cents back.

According to Return-It, the move is based on a government of BC regulation change, implemented through the CleanBC Plastic Action Plan.

The charge impacts beverages, not products that you can’t consume right after purchasing, with some exceptions.

Products that would be exempt from the charge include meal replacement beverages, coffee additives, whipping cream, and drinkable yogurt. These exemptions are defined in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Regulation.

Return-It points out that while these products aren’t eligible for a deposit, they can still be returned for recycling. The recycling organization will be accepting all ready-to-drink beverages for recycling at their facilities.

Remember to rinse out your milk and plant-based beverage containers before taking them to your nearest Return-It site for recycling.

Learn more – https://t.co/LlX793S8nt pic.twitter.com/ctn3CWL8HD — Return-It (@Return_It) January 18, 2022

This doesn’t mean that you can’t put any of these containers in your blue bin; it just means that the ten cents you paid at checkout won’t be refunded. Only containers that were purchased on February 1 or later can be returned for a deposit.

While you may be able to bring your containers back to some retail outlets, Return-It suggests bringing them back to one of their facilities.