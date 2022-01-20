NewsTransportationWeatherUrbanized

Don't stop for photo ops: Warning to drivers using the Coquihalla (PHOTOS)

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Jan 20 2022, 12:03 am
Don't stop for photo ops: Warning to drivers using the Coquihalla (PHOTOS)
BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Flickr

The Coquihalla Highway reopened to traffic today and, just hours later, BC’s Ministry of Transportation had to ask drivers to not stop for a photo op.

coquihalla in december

Coquihalla Highway in December (TranBC/Flickr)

In a tweet, the ministry says, “The work is impressive. We get it. But you’re putting yourself and others in harm’s way.”

People are being encouraged to check out the province’s Flickr page for photos instead of stopping along the roadway.

coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway/TranBC/Flickr

coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway in December/TranBC/Flickr

The Coquihalla Highway is now full reopen after extreme weather during a record-breaking atmospheric river in mid-November.

BC Transportation Minister Rob Fleming held a news conference earlier this week outlining the changes to the highway and provided an update on the progress of work being done.

Rob Fleming added anyone using the Coquihalla can expect their trip to take an extra 45 minutes.

coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway/TranBC/Flickr

The highway reopened to commercial truck traffic on December 20.

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Weather
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT