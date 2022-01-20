Don't stop for photo ops: Warning to drivers using the Coquihalla (PHOTOS)

The Coquihalla Highway reopened to traffic today and, just hours later, BC’s Ministry of Transportation had to ask drivers to not stop for a photo op.

In a tweet, the ministry says, “The work is impressive. We get it. But you’re putting yourself and others in harm’s way.”

We’ve received reports of people stopping in unsafe ways along the #Coquihalla corridor for photo ops.

The work is impressive. We get it.

But you’re putting yourself and others in harms way.

Instead, visit our Flickr for your #BCFlood repairs photo fix: https://t.co/cjRfONjK4B pic.twitter.com/cm5j1z6wpJ — BC Transportation (@TranBC) January 19, 2022

People are being encouraged to check out the province’s Flickr page for photos instead of stopping along the roadway.

The Coquihalla Highway is now full reopen after extreme weather during a record-breaking atmospheric river in mid-November.

BC Transportation Minister Rob Fleming held a news conference earlier this week outlining the changes to the highway and provided an update on the progress of work being done.

Rob Fleming added anyone using the Coquihalla can expect their trip to take an extra 45 minutes.

The highway reopened to commercial truck traffic on December 20.