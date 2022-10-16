NewsPoliticsCity Hall

Vancouver reacts to new mayor Ken Sim's election sweep

Megan Devlin
|
Oct 16 2022, 5:21 pm
Max Lindenthaler/Shutterstock | Ken Sim/ABC Vancouver

Vancouverites woke up to a new mayor-elect Sunday morning after Ken Sim’s ABC Party swept the election.

All 19 of ABC’s candidates got their seat, and the party now makes up a majority on City Council, the Park Board, and the School Board. The more right-leaning party beat incumbent Kennedy Stewart for mayor, and ousted several incumbent councillors.

BC Liberals leader Kevin Flacon was one of the first to congratulate the new mayor, saying his election as Vancouver’s first Chinese-Canadian mayor is a historic moment.


Canada’s former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, also congratulated Sim on his win.

Some Vancouver Police Department officers had happy-sounding tweets out on Sunday morning. Sim has promised to allocate more resources to the force, including hiring 100 more officers.

Vancouver’s police union broke its longstanding tradition of staying out of politics this election to endorse Sim during his campaign.

Others pointed out billionaire Lululemon founder Chip Wilson attended Sim’s victory party, and shared concerns that Sim’s policies may favour the city’s wealthiest residents.

@mads.ster I hope you’re hungry…for nothing to change #fyp #foryoupage #vancouver #vancouvertok #vancouverelection #elxn2022 #municipalelection #bcvotes ♬ original sound – Luke

However, Kris Sims with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation called Sim’s win “good news for taxpayers and commons sense,” pointing out that a proposed road toll plan for the downtown core probably won’t proceed.

Incumbent Kennedy Stewart failed to secure a majority of votes, despite receiving endorsements from BC Health Minister Adrian Dix and federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

He thanked his supporters and volunteers who donated their time for his campaign.

It was a similar message from former COPE city councillor Jean Swanson, who wasn’t re-elected.

“Hope you can take some time off and that we can all keep working for justice in our own ways,” she told her fellow candidates.

