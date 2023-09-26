NewsTransportationUrbanized

A "payment system outage" is causing sailing delays at BC Ferries

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Sep 26 2023, 3:25 pm
A "payment system outage" is causing sailing delays at BC Ferries
TommyLeiSun/Shutterstock

Update: As of 8:50 am, BC Ferries tells Daily Hive that  a number of terminals are reporting their point-of-sale systems are coming back on line and their IT team is working on the root cause of the issue.

Several sailings have been delayed on Tuesday morning as BC Ferries deals with a “payment system outage,” which is causing check-in issues.

In a post on X, the corporation says, “BC Ferries is currently experiencing a debit and credit card payment system outage at some of our terminals.”

The delays are impacting a number of terminals and sailings, including at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal.

In a service notice, BC Ferries apologizes and tells customers, “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this sailing delay. The crew is doing everything they can to get us back on schedule.”

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, customers can check Current Conditions.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Ferries for more information.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.