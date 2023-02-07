The RCMP is moving into the 21st century with a new green initiative, unveiling its first-ever electric police vehicle, a souped-up Tesla Model Y.

West Shore RCMP, located in Langford, BC, unveiled the vehicle as part of an initiative to reduce its carbon footprint and comply with the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act.

Tesla’s website lists the Model Y at a starting price of $69,990 for the long-range version and $75,990 for the performance variant, though the RCMP additions likely bring the value up a fair bit higher than that.

West Shore RCMP said that the geography, including mild winter weather, makes it an ideal test environment.

This is just the start, as more electric vehicles are on the way to the RCMP later this year, including the additions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Ford F-150 electric.

“Adopting electric vehicles into our fleet demonstrates the RCMP’s stewardship and commitment to innovation in policing,” said Superintendent Todd Preston in a statement.

The statement from West Shore RCMP adds that electric police cruisers aren’t suitable for most RCMP detachments due to geographical and meteorological reasons.

“Testing the performance of electric vehicles in BC’s West Shore detachment will help us determine how and where electric vehicles are best suited to enhance our current fleet.”

In 2020, average general duty vehicle costs reached $11,100 in fuel and maintenance fees. Costs have since gone up due to fuel prices and inflation.

“We predict the cost of charging and maintaining an electric vehicle will be significantly lower than the cost of maintaining a gas-powered vehicle. Since a single gas-powered vehicle emits approximately 2.3 kilograms of CO2 per litre of gas, the positive environmental impact of replacing internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles is also significant.”