Disturbing footage shows man being threatened with a knife in Vancouver (VIDEO)

A scary video released by the Vancouver Police Department shows a man being threatened with a knife near Gastown.

The incident occurred on October 15, just after noon, in an alcove on West Cordova near Richards Street.

Vancouver police released the security footage on Wednesday morning, which shows a suspect threatening another man with a knife.

In the video, you see a man who looks like he’s trying to get into his building. A man approaches from behind and grabs the victim from the back, brandishing a knife. A scuffle ensues, and the man being threatened tries to fight the suspect off.

The two of them have a bit of a tug-of-war over an item that the victim dropped, and then the suspect wrestles the victim to the street before throwing him nearly into traffic.

As this happens, pedestrians walk past the scuffle, looking on.

“Even when we identify the man with the knife, challenges still exist because the victim left and hasn’t reported the incident to police,” said VPD Constable Jason Doucette in a statement.

Vancouver police are asking that the victim come forward.

“We’d like to hear from the victim to provide support and learn more about what happened.”