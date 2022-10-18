NewsCrime

Two people found dead in vehicle near Burnaby secondary school

Oct 18 2022, 2:05 pm
Two people have been found dead in a vehicle near a secondary school in Burnaby and homicide investigators have been called in.

On Thursday afternoon around 1:45 pm, Burnaby RCMP officers were called to the area of Alpha Avenue and Venables Street, near Alpha Secondary School, after reports of two deceased people in a vehicle.

They arrived and found a man and woman dead.

Officers secured the scene and will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the case, but few other details have been released.

IHIT is now looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the area of Venables Street and Alpha Avenue on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

Earlier Monday, IHIT was also called to a deadly shooting at the University Golf Course in Vancouver.

