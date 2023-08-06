The RCMP is expanding its search for a missing 76-year-old man across Metro Vancouver and is asking for the public’s assistance to find the Maple Ridge resident.

RCMP received the missing person report around 1:00 pm Friday after Otto Csaszar left his home to purchase a newspaper but did not return home, Mounties said.

Ridge Meadows RCMP added surveillance footage from the local gas station showed Csaszar was there around 11:00 am but left when no newspapers were available.

The senior does not have a cell phone and does not have much money on him.

Since he was reported missing, Search and Rescue and RCMP Helicopters conducted an urban search until midnight, the day he went missing.

Search and Rescue and RCMP continued their search Saturday, but they have yet to find Csaszar.

“We are now expanding our search across Metro Vancouver and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Mr. Csaszar,” Inspector Adam Gander, Operations Support Officer at the Ridge Meadows RCMP, said.

CP Rail, Metro Vancouver Transit, and Fraser Health have all been notified.

“We are extremely concerned about his safety and well-being,” said Csaszar’s son, Bence Csaszar. “If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please come forward and help him come home. He has underlying health conditions, including asthma. He will likely be confused and disoriented, but he is a stubborn dad and won’t ask for help.”

He added, “Please help us bring my dad home.”

The missing senior is described as 5’2″ tall, slim build, balding with grey hair on the sides, and was last seen wearing a light green shirt with a Puma logo, a Nike windbreaker with two white stripes on the sleeves, and jeans with red and blue running shoes.

If you see Otto Csaszar, police are urging you to “stay with him as he may appear confused, and call 9-1-1.”

RCMP is urging Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents to inspect their backyards and surrounding green spaces.

If you have any information about this missing person’s case, like video surveillance or dash cam footage, contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.