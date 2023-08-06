Man allegedly dealing drugs out of RV at Shambhala facing charges
Aug 6 2023, 5:53 pm
A man from Vancouver who was allegedly dealing drugs out of his recreational vehicle was arrested and is facing criminal charges, RCMP said.
According to the statement from police, the 45-year-old man was attending the festival in Salmo last month.
On July 25, festival security reported that a large amount of drugs were being sold by a festival attendee from his RV, police said.
Officers that responded arrived to find a large amount of money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
“Over $145,000 and 100 grams of suspected controlled substances were seized,” RCMP said.
The person occupying the RV was arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.