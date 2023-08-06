News

Man allegedly dealing drugs out of RV at Shambhala facing charges

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Aug 6 2023, 5:53 pm
Man allegedly dealing drugs out of RV at Shambhala facing charges
Illuminated signs act as a beacon to find friends in the crowd. (Daily Hive Vancouver)

A man from Vancouver who was allegedly dealing drugs out of his recreational vehicle was arrested and is facing criminal charges, RCMP said. 

According to the statement from police, the 45-year-old man was attending the festival in Salmo last month. 

On July 25, festival security reported that a large amount of drugs were being sold by a festival attendee from his RV, police said. 

Officers that responded arrived to find a large amount of money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

“Over $145,000 and 100 grams of suspected controlled substances were seized,” RCMP said. 

The person occupying the RV was arrested. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.