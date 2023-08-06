Man allegedly dealing drugs out of RV at Shambhala facing charges

Illuminated signs act as a beacon to find friends in the crowd. (Daily Hive Vancouver)

A man from Vancouver who was allegedly dealing drugs out of his recreational vehicle was arrested and is facing criminal charges, RCMP said.

According to the statement from police, the 45-year-old man was attending the festival in Salmo last month.

On July 25, festival security reported that a large amount of drugs were being sold by a festival attendee from his RV, police said.

Officers that responded arrived to find a large amount of money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

“Over $145,000 and 100 grams of suspected controlled substances were seized,” RCMP said.

The person occupying the RV was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.