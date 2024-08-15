Rachel Gunn is calling on the press to stop harassing her family and friends.

The 36-year-old, better known as Raygun, gained the world’s attention following her unique performance in the Olympic breaking competition.

Thanks to her interesting moves, Raygun quickly became a viral sensation, though it has also led to plenty of criticism. There is even an online petition with over 45,000 signatures that alleges she “manipulated” the Olympic process to her own advantage and questions whether her husband took part in the selection panel.

The Australian Olympic Committee has since slammed those who have bullied and questioned Raygun’s participation in the Olympics. This morning, she put out a statement of her own, admitting that the hate has been devastating.

She also made it clear that she was honoured to represent Australia at the Olympics and took her performance very seriously.

“I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me,” she said. “I really appreciate the positivity, and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That’s what I hoped. I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating. While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics, and I gave my all, truly.

“I’d really like to ask the press to please stop harassing my family, my friends, the Australian breaking community, and the broader street dance community. Everyone has been through a lot, as a result of this. I ask you to please respect their privacy.”

Unfortunately, this hasn’t stopped many from continuing to insult her. “Classic narcissistic behaviour,” an individual commented on her video. Another wrote, “What do you have to say to the people whose opportunities you stole?”

While the breaking event — which made its debut at this year’s Games — was an overall hit, Raygun’s infamous performance continues to be the main talking point.

She mentioned in her video that she will be headed to Europe for some preplanned downtime, where she can hopefully find a way to escape the hate she has received over the past week.



