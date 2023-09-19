Ferraro and Tomlinson join Canucks TV broadcasts on Sportsnet

Two analysts will replace John Garrett on Sportsnet’s regional broadcasts of the Vancouver Canucks this season.

Sportsnet has confirmed that Dave Tomlinson will join John Shorthouse in the broadcast booth as an analyst this season. Ray Ferraro is also joining the broadcast team on “select regional Canucks games throughout the season,” Sportsnet said in a media release.

Host Dan Murphy will also be back.

All 82 Canucks regular season games will be broadcast on Sportsnet once again next season, with 58 of them as regional broadcasts.

Ferraro also has obligations with ESPN’s television broadcasts. The Trail, BC native is one of the top analysts in hockey and a huge get for Sportsnet, even in a part-time capacity. The 59-year-old former NHL star lives in the Lower Mainland and is married to Canucks assistant general manager Cammie Granato.

Tomlinson is from North Vancouver and left his job calling Seattle Kraken games on the radio for this opportunity. The 55-year-old former NHL player has called Canucks games with Shorthouse before when he took over from Tom Larscheid on TSN 1040 in 2010. Tomlinson held the job until 2017 when Bell lost the radio broadcast deal to Rogers.

Games will once again be heard on the radio through Sportsnet 650, with Brendan Batchelor and Randip Janda calling them. Dan Riccio and Satiar Shah will host the pre-game show, with Shah and Bik Nizzar in charge of post-game coverage.