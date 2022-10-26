Calgary family claims McDonald's gave them raw chicken nuggets

A family is extremely frustrated after they say they received an order of raw chicken nuggets from a Calgary McDonald’s.

Tanessia Boehner posted the allegations in a Calgary Facebook group.

She says the chicken nuggets were from the chain’s Shawnessy location and were for her son. She says he was the most hungry so he started while she got other things ready but when she noticed what he was eating she was terrified.

“He got into them and ate maybe 3/4 of the nuggets and I sat with him and grabbed one and I immediately realized it was raw and took them from him.”

Boehner says she then got in touch with the restaurant but was not happy with the response.

“I contacted the store manager who was apologetic but really offered nothing but a replacement meal.”

Boehner says they felt fine at first but her son started to have some issues Tuesday morning.

She says she has been in contact with the Calgary McDonald’s location as well as Alberta Health Services (AHS) and will be seeing a doctor now that symptoms have come up.

AHS confirmed in a statement that they have received the complaint.

“AHS Environmental Public Health (EPH) has received a concern related to undercooked chicken nuggets at a Mcdonald’s location in Shawnessy. As in all cases in which EPH receives a concern/complaint, the matter was investigated by a public health inspector, and appropriate action taken as required, including refresher training for staff.”

The statement goes on to say “Concerns regarding food service establishments can be reported [here]… or by calling 1-833-476-4743. It is recommended that a visual inspection of prepared meat/food occurs, especially for children’s meals that are often handed directly to the child. Do not consume undercooked poultry or high-risk hot foods not served hot. If illness occurs, seek medical attention and report suspected foodborne illness/gastrointestinal illness to EPH.”

We have reached out to McDonald’s for comment.