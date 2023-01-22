RCMP “exchange zone” lets you safely buy and sell with strangers

Coquitlam RCMP has created a “buy and sell exchange zone” outside its main detachment so folks can safely make transactions with strangers.

A sign that reads “exchange zone” has been bolted at the main entrance of the Coquitlam detachment near 2986 Guildford.

RCMP say people can meet in a safe place to make online transactions or transfer their children between one parent or guardian to the other.

“Online buy and sell transactions are commonly used by many citizens. There are numerous benefits to online private commerce, however, there are risks. Many people have become victims of crimes such as robberies, frauds and thefts when attempting to buy or sell property online. Coquitlam RCMP aims to increase public safety and reduce crime by giving people a place to conduct face to face transactions,” a statement from the RCMP reads.

While the area will be under 24/7 surveillance, Mounties recommend people use the space during the detachment’s opening hours, which are between 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday.