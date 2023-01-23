Canadian Coast Guard respond to fuel spill near English Bay (PHOTOS)

The Canadian Coast Guard is responded to an oil spill Sunday near English Bay in Vancouver.

The coast guard said on Twitter that crews were on the water Sunday morning after an estimated 60 to 100 litres of fuel leaked from the MV Europe container ship.

“We are working today to aggressively contain the slick and remove as much as possible from the marine environment,” a post from the coast guard reads.

In an updated response to Daily Hive the coast guard said, “Due to weather and tidal activity overnight, responders reported only non-recoverable sheen off Point Grey and the North Arm today.”

“Initial drone and helicopter surveys of shorelines found no impacts on shorelines,” an email statement reads.

On Monday two Shoreline Clean-up Assessment Teams (SCAT) will walk along the shorelines for any signs of fuel that may have been missed by aerial surveys.

If the situation changes, the coast guard and Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) will respond.

“As of this morning, there has been no further releases of fuel from the MV Europe and we believe the situation will remain stable. However, as a precautionary measure, boom remains around the vessel,” the coast guard said.

“Transport Canada will inspect the vessel for compliance with the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 and international conventions. This includes an examination of the vessel’s records and documentation and a physical inspection of the vessel.”

The coast guard worked with the ship’s owners and response partners like the Province and City of Richmond, City of Vancouver, Tsleil Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam Nations.