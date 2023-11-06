No charges or fines for unsanctioned rave on Metro Vancouver SkyTrain

A lot of people are feeling pretty regretful that they missed an invite to an unsanctioned rave on a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain this weekend.

DJ Felix Cartal performed a set on an Expo Line train as it travelled towards Waterfront Station on Saturday night.

Videos posted on social media appear to show dozens upon dozens of people gathered at the New Westminster stop just before 9 pm, and then packing the train car, all of whom were given the details about the secret show through the DJ’s social media.

Since then, lots of people have been applauding the event and wishing they could have attended.

“When it’s no fun city for so long, the people take it back! 🤘 right on!” one person commented on the video.

“At least people are having fun in the city. This city used to be really fun,” another person said.

Others shared their excitement over the party but questioned the weight limit and lack of space inside.

“Omg what if you had to pee,” TikTok user Lindsey rightfully wondered.

“[I’m] all about a good time, but being squished on a SkyTrain ain’t it 🤣,” another person commented.

Others commiserated that some passengers might have unconsensually been a part of the party when they really just wanted a quiet train ride home.

A statement to Daily Hive over the weekend confirmed that TransLink was not notified of the event, nor did Cartal have permission to turn the car into a DJ booth.

“We are aware that loud music was played on a SkyTrain last night. While this event did not cause any service disruptions, TransLink discourages such events on the system as it may cause discomfort to other passengers,” TransLink said.

Despite Cartal himself sharing the video of his free set, which also seemed to encourage attendees to block out the lights inside the train, the BC DJ won’t be facing any sort of legal penalties.

“Transit Police were made aware of the event and monitored the activities as they unfolded. While we don’t condone this type of event due to potential safety risks, there is no evidence to suggest that anything criminal transpired during this particular event. Criminal charges or monetary fines are not being considered at this time,” a spokesperson for Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Daily Hive Monday.

The video also shows some attendees clearly drinking alcohol on the train, but no tickets were handed out to those people either.

This isn’t the first time Cartal has performed without permission. He set up a show in the summer at Stanley Park where hundreds attended for a sunset party.