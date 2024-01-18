Raptors waive 2022 draft pick Christian Koloko

The Toronto Raptors aren’t done making moves today.

Shortly after their win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the Raptors announced they had waived 2022 draft pick Christian Koloko to clear the cap space necessary to complete a trade with Indiana.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Toronto would be sending star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers as part of a three-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans that will bring three first-round picks, as well as Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and Kira Lewis.

A 7-foot-1 centre taken 33rd overall out of the University of Arizona in the 2022 NBA Draft, Koloko averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and one block in 58 games in his rookie season in 2022-23.

Koloko was making a salary of $1.7 million in the second year of his first NBA contract, but he has yet to play at any level of basketball this season, suffering from a chronic respiratory illness that has seen him sidelined since preseason. Koloko did not take part in Raptors training camp this season, and no official updates from the team have been reported about his progress.

The Raptors currently sit 16-25 and are 12th in the Eastern Conference, one game back of the final play-in spot.

Koloko’s NBA future is up in the air, though there’s a possibility he could work his way back to either the Raptors or another organization through a G League contract or a two-way contract, should his health improve.