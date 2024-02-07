Celtics checked in with Raptors about possible trade: report

The Toronto Raptors could be making moves before tomorrow’s NBA trade deadline, but at least one move with the Boston Celtics seems to have fallen through.

According to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, their Atlantic Division rival contacted Toronto about possibly making a move for Chris Boucher, the current longest-tenured Raptor who has been with the franchise since 2018-19.

But with the Celtics making a trade earlier in the day for Xavier Tillman from Memphis, it doesn’t appear likely that Boucher will be heading to Boston.

“Celtics had expressed interest in Chris Boucher, who probably would’ve only cost one second-rounder,” Lewenberg posted. “Tillman is younger and cheaper, though. Likely takes them off the market for depth bigs.”

Boucher has spent nearly his entire career in Toronto, playing 351 of his 352 NBA games with the Raptors. He suited up with the Golden State Warriors for one game in 2017-18, winning his first of two NBA titles in as many years.

At age 31, Boucher is on a $11.8 million deal expiring after next season, while the 25-year-old Tillman is on a $1.9 million contract that expires after this year.

Boucher has averaged 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 45 games this season, while Tillman has averaged 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 34 games this season.

Michael Grange of Sportnet spoke with the Raptors veteran about his mindset heading into the trade deadline.

“I mean, everything has to end, right? So if that’s what’s gonna happen, then cool,” Boucher said. “Hopefully it will [put me] in a better position. But… you never know what could happen. With what’s been going on this year, obviously, I just got to wait my turn, I guess. If a better situation shows up and they decide to send me somewhere else, so be it.”

The Raptors take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 pm ET, with the trade deadline set for 3 pm ET tomorrow.