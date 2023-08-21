New York Knicks suing Raptors and several team employees: report

Don’t expect the Toronto Raptors to be doing the New York Knicks any favours anytime soon.

As per a report from SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks have opted to sue Toronto “and several members of their organization” due to a former New York team employee allegedly “illegally took thousands of proprietary files” to their new role with the Raptors.

Statement from MSG Sports spokesperson on NYK lawsuit against Raptors: “The New York Knicks have sued the Toronto Raptors and several members of their organization, including a former Knicks employee, after the former employee illegally took thousands of proprietary files.” 1/ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 21, 2023

“The New York Knicks have sued the Toronto Raptors and several members of their organization, including a former Knicks employee, after the former employee illegally took thousands of proprietary files, with him to his new position with the Toronto Raptors,” the statement read, per Begley.

Begley added in a series of follow-up tweets that the person of interest was Ikechukwu “Ike” Azotam, who Toronto added to their staff over the course of this offseason, with Azotam sharing the files with newly hired head coach Darko Rajaković and player development coach Noah Lewis.

“These files include confidential information such as play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files, and materials and more. Given the clear violation of our employment agreement, criminal and civil law, we were left no choice but to take this action.”

Statement from MSG Sports spokesperson on NYK lawsuit vs. Raptors continued: “…and materials and more. Given the clear violation of our employment agreement, criminal and civil law, we were left no choice but to take this action.” 3/3 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 21, 2023

“[The lawsuit says Toronto’s staff] ‘directed Azotam to misuse his access to the Knicks’ subscription to Synergy Sports to create and then transfer to the Raptors Defendants over 3,000 files consisting of film information and data,” Begley added.

Source said Knicks contacted Raptors and NBA before filing the suit against Toronto. Suit alleges that Azotam signed agreement as NYK employee with a ‘confidentiality clause requiring him to maintain the secrecy of all confidential or proprietary Knicks information.’ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 21, 2023

Rajaković was hired as Toronto’s head coach in June, his first head coach role in the NBA after assistant stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and most recently the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Raptors have yet to comment on the allegations.