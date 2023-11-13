Terrence Ross might’ve at one point been a fan favourite for the Toronto Raptors, but it seems like he’s made a bit of a quiet exit from the NBA.

In a series of videos posted to his TikTok and Twitch feeds recently, Toronto’s eighth overall draft pick in 2012 seems like he’s just about finished playing professional basketball.

Yet to sign a contract this season after an 11-year NBA career, Ross appears pretty content living his life away from the game.

“I’m watching these games, and instead of like thinking, ‘I miss being out there,’ my head was in so many other areas other than like, ‘oh, I can’t wait for the next game’… I kind of wanted to see what else is out there in the world. I might be a f***ing NBA coach or an analyst… who f***ing knows? I just wanted to get on with that part of my life,” Ross said in a video posted over the weekend.

Terrence Ross is real as hell pic.twitter.com/ggruPa591X — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 11, 2023

The 32-year-old also cited multiple surgeries as a reason for being content with stepping away from his playing days.

Ross averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 363 games for the Raptors in his career, playing for the team from 2012 until 2017 when he was traded to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Serge Ibaka.

He spent the next seven seasons in Orlando, before spending 21 games at the end of last season with the Phoenix Suns after being placed on waivers by Orlando.

“I am kind of retired,” Ross said last week in another TikTok video. “I’m kind of headed towards that route. I’m kind of just like, ‘I’m done.'”

In total, Ross put up 11 points and 2.8 rebounds per night in 733 regular-season games, while putting up 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 47 games in the playoffs.