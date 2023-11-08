NBA players debate whether Raptors should give Kawhi Leonard a statue

Does Kawhi Leonard deserve a statue for his one season with the Toronto Raptors?

At least one pair of NBA players seems to think so.

Coming to the Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs in a high-profile trade centred around DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl back in 2018, Leonard had the most legendary one-and-done season in NBA history.

Despite playing only one year in Toronto on an expiring contract, Leonard was able to lead the franchise to its first NBA title in 2019, picking up a Finals MVP trophy along the way before ultimately departing for the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency.

Speaking with longtime NBA veteran Theo Pinson on his Run Your Race podcast on the Tidal League network, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson made his case for Leonard one day earning a statue outside of Scotiabank Arena.

“He really pulled up to Toronto. Didn’t speak, won a chip and dipped. He was like, ‘I appreciate y’all. It’s nice doing business. I’m going to go about my business.’… That’s legendary. Legends get statues,” Johnson said.

“Context is key here. How geeked was the City of Toronto? To bring a championship to that city in the manner that he did, against the powerhouse of the Warriors… that Toronto championship is legendary. It’s all how a city feels about you.”

“I think he does, no doubt about it. He came in, got you a dub, got you a championship, and dominated. Listen. What more does the man have to do?” Pinson added.

The Clippers are next slated to visit the Raptors on January 26, 2024, Leonard’s third visit with fans in Toronto since leaving the franchise.

“It’s always great memories coming in this arena,” Leonard himself told reporters last December when visiting Toronto.

