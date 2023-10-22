Raptors sign former college standout ahead of season opener

The Toronto Raptors are making a few minor tweaks to their organizational depth chart ahead of this week’s season opener.

Toronto announced Sunday they’d signed guard Omari Moore, who went undrafted in this past year’s NBA Draft. His deal is an Exhibit 10 contract, per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy, meaning he’ll be heading to the G League to join Raptors 905.

Moore played with the Milwaukee Bucks in this past year’s Summer League in Las Vegas, where he put up 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.6 minutes a game.

Moore spent his college years with the San Jose State Spartans, averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game and was named Mountain West Player of the Year in his senior season of 2022-23.

While far from a pendulum-swinging move, it’s not the only transaction the franchise has made in recent days.

On Friday, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye and Justise Winslow were all waived by Toronto, with the latter two likely to report to Raptors 905.

Dowtin Jr.’s G League rights were acquired by Philadelphia earlier in the offseason, meaning his likely next destination is the 76ers affiliated Delaware Blue Coats. He’s also eligible to be signed or claimed by any of the NBA’s 29 other teams.

The Raptors tip off at home this Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves to start their 2023-24 campaign, where they’ll be led by first-time head coach Darko Rajaković.

Toronto is looking to shake off the rust from a 41-win season a year ago, and are aiming to head back to the postseason for the first time since 2022.