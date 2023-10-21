Raptors waive three players including Jeff Dowtin Jr.

The Toronto Raptors seem to have finally cut ties with Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Five days ahead of the their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced that they’ve waived the 26-year-old guard, as one of three players cut following the team’s preseason win over the Washington Wizards.

Dowtin Jr.’s G League rights were acquired by Philadelphia earlier in the offseason, meaning his likely next destination is the 76ers affiliated Delaware Blue Coats. He’s also eligible to be signed or claimed by any of the NBA’s 29 other teams.

Mouhamadou Gueye and Justise Winslow were also waived by Toronto, with the latter being signed earlier Friday. While Dowtin Jr. is set to be leaving the organization, Gueye and Winslow will be likely be heading to Toronto’s Raptors 905 G League Affiliate after clearing waivers.

Dowtin Jr. averaged 2.4 points, 1.2 assists and 0.9 rebounds in 25 games for the Raptors in the 2022-23 season.

Dowtin was signed in summer 2022 on a two-way, non-guaranteed contract, but was ineligible to play come play-in time due to having reached his maximum 50 games on the roster. The Raptors had the option to convert his contract to a guaranteed deal but opted to not go through with it and he was thus ineligible for last season’s play-in tournament and postseason.

“I think we played him in as many games as we can. Jeff is part of this team, is going to be part of this team in the future,” Ujiri said in response to a question asked by Daily Hive back in April. “Maybe not handled the best way. But I think the overall view of this is Jeff as part of our future.”