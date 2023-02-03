Raptors fans aren't happy about Siakam's NBA All-Star snub

Pascal Siakam won’t be suiting up to play in the NBA All-Star Game in Utah, and the Toronto Raptors faithful couldn’t be more frustrated.

Siakam, having one of his best seasons to date, has averaged 24.9 points, eight rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 47% through just over half of the campaign.

The Raptors will still have at least one representative at the All-Star festivities, however, with Scottie Barnes taking part in the Rising Stars Challenge. Former Raptor, and current Chicago Bull, Demar DeRozan is heading to Utah as a reserve player selected by NBA coaches.

Meanwhile, Hamilton-native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned his first NBA All-Star nod, becoming the fourth Canadian to do so.

None of it is much solace to Raptors fans, though.

Even 2022 All-Star selection Fred VanVleet wasn’t too pleased with Siakam’s All-Star exclusion.

Players to be ranked top-50 in points, rebounds & assists per game this season: Luka Doncic

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Nikola Jokic

Pascal Siakam

Domantas Sabonis Pascal Siakam is the only player on this list that wasn't named an All-Star. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) February 3, 2023

A stat line of 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game has only happened 34 times in NBA history, per @Stathead. 2022-23 Pascal Siakam is the only one that didn't make an All-Star team that season. — Matthew Winick (@matthewwinick) February 3, 2023

“Pascal Siakam is the first player in NBA history to average 25+ PTS, 8+ REB and 6+ AST to miss the All-Star Game,” tweeted Twitter user @PascalFanClub, while others called the snub a “robbery” of the Raptors’ top player this season.

Siakam was one of four players in the NBA to average 25/8/6 this season, and the other three were all-star starters while he didn’t even make it as a reserve. What a joke😭 — GTJGotNext (@GTJGotNext) February 3, 2023

They really took Randle, Jrue and DeMar over Siakam. I get it. Record matters, but that’s completely inexcusable. Not sure anyone with his stats has ever been left out of an ASG. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/eYwmsb0JXS — 🅵🆁🅰🆃🅴🆂 (@CratesOfFrates) February 3, 2023

Pascal Siakam is the first player in NBA history to average 25+ PTS, 8+ REB and 6+ AST to miss the All-Star Game — Pascal Propaganda (@PascalFanClub) February 3, 2023

The Utah Jazz host the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19, one day after the Skills Competition on Saturday, February 18.

The Celebrity Game is on Friday, February 17, as is the Rising Stars Game.

Pascal Siakam snubbed for the 2nd season in a row — ‏ً (@enra6ed) February 3, 2023

Pascal Siakam even snubbed from the snub list😭 The disrespect is crazy — NYGiants Muse (@GmenMuse) February 3, 2023

Here is a list of the NBA stars participating in the All-Star Game:

Eastern Conference starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) – Captain

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Eastern Conference reserves

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Western Conference starters

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) – Captain

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Western Conference reserves

Paul George (LA Clippers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)