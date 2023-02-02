Raptors' Scottie Barnes has a new Super Bowl commercial this year (VIDEO)

When Scottie Barnes first joined the Toronto Raptors, one specific aspect of his personality stuck out to his teammates: he was a hugger.

Whether it was first thing in the morning or late at night on a West Coast game, Barnes was never one to pass up giving his teammates and friends a warm embrace.

Such is the inspiration for his latest commercial with Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitbuy, where Barnes is named the “Vice President of Hugs & High Fives” with the company.

In the commercial, Barnes follows around a man, “Doug,” offering him hugs at inopportune times, like his wedding and shortly after the birth of his child.

It’s Barnes’ second commercial with Bitbuy so far, with more plans expected to come in the future.

“We will be leveraging Scottie throughout the year to promote a variety of new investment tools that many Canadians don’t even know exist such as crypto staking and fractional stock trading,” Bitbuy communications director Binu Koshy wrote in a release. “Scottie also represents the next generation of investors who are new to investing and interested in new and innovative ways to generate what we like to call modern wealth.”

As for why the Raptors’ star himself joined? Well, he just liked the vibes.

“I feel like it really fits how my personality is. I feel like I’m a fun type [of] person and being able to show my emotions what I can do… I feel it’s like a perfect fit,” Barnes said of joining Bitbuy in an exclusive interview with Daily Hive earlier this week.