Raptors fans are losing it over a new awkward Scottie Barnes interview

Ahead of his third season in the NBA, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has plenty of expectations set on his shoulders.

The 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, Barnes is expected to take on a bigger role on both sides of the court this season, and will be particularly relied upon due to the departure of team veteran point guard Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets.

Last week, Barnes spoke to CBC’s Marivel Taruc about his goals for the season, including how he plans to deal with VanVleet’s absence.

“Losing Fred was a huge loss but that just opens up more opportunities for myself and other guys on the team,” Barnes added.

The interview was set up as a way for Barnes to promote his new partnership with a local condo development downtown at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Richmond Street West.

Barnes was involved in helping to design the condo development that has been advertised as “Reside on Richmond,” and he’s been doing plenty of promotion in the past few weeks to get the word out about the project.

Unfortunately for Taruc, her interview with Barnes will likely be remembered for a different reason: she and the NBA star were sitting, well, nearly at a knees-touching distance.

In a clip that surfaced from the interview posted by the account “Basketball on X,” fans quickly noticed that Barnes and Taruc seated a rather awkward, unnatural distance apart.

Whether it was a choice by the CBC production staff or merely Barnes and Taruc setting up their chairs too close together, it seemed to be all anyone could talk about.

I WAS NOT READY FOR THE CAMERA PAN LMAOO https://t.co/JReUdcFxAf — A:A (@Swarlayzers) September 17, 2023

she’s so close she can see his thoughts, she didn’t need to ask him questions 😭 — Matthew 🌵 (@a_maccc11) September 18, 2023

Man they really wanted that over the shoulder shot — Tim (@DuganTheDm) September 18, 2023

Imagine signing up for an interview and unbeknownst to you, the interviewer will be sitting this close https://t.co/2GIoNF8LWe — PZEEMS (@PZeems) September 18, 2023

LOL why they sitting so dang close. That's so uncomfortable 🤣 https://t.co/CEnE7uXIPU — Zain Murtaza (@MurtazaZain) September 17, 2023

The camera pan is absolutely hilarious, man https://t.co/bS5kDsPJw3 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 17, 2023

In any case, awkward interviews aside or not, it’s just a little over a month before Barnes and the Raptors get going in the regular season. Toronto’s 2023-24 schedule tips off on October 25, when they play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena.