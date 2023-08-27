There’s probably little doubt who the biggest fan of Toronto Raptors point guard Dennis Schröder is.

Playing for his home country of Germany at this year’s edition of the FIBA World Cup, Schröder balled out for a 30-point, eight-assist performance with an 85-82 win over Australia.

And after the game, Germany’s talisman shared a special moment with his son, Dennis Jr., which involved a special handshake involving his signature celebration and welcoming him down to court level from the stands.

"You just gotta keep going" 🙌 Dennis Schroder shares a moment with his son after Germany's W ❤️#FIBAWC x #WinForDeutschland pic.twitter.com/g4Nz2HZxQR — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 27, 2023

Schröder’s German side is 2-0 at the World Cup and looking like one of the favourites to win the tournament. One of their biggest threats appears to be Canada, who dominated Lebanon today with a 128-73 victory while splitting a pair of tune-up games against the Germans earlier this month.

Schröder has yet to play a game for the Raptors, but the on and off-the-court moments he’s been showing at the World Cup will endear him to a fanbase looking for reasons to embrace him as their new starting point guard.

Schröder signed with Toronto on a two-year, $26 million contract first reported in June before the news became official in July.

During his NBA career to date, the veteran guard has played ten seasons for five teams: the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, and Houston Rockets. Across those ten years, he has averaged 14.0 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 687 regular-season games while also suiting up for 68 playoff contests, including 16 games this past year on the Lakers’ run to the Western Conference Finals.