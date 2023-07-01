SportsBasketballRaptors

Raptors sign free agent Schroder on $26 million contract: report

Adam Laskaris
Jul 1 2023, 1:31 am
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

The Toronto Raptors appear to have found their next guard.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors have signed Dennis Schroder on a two-year deal worth $26 million.

Schroder averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 66 games this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He made $2.6 million last year while with the Lakers, after playing on both the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets in 2021-22.

The move comes on the heels of Wojnarowski reporting that that the veteran point guard Fred VanVleet had signed with the Houston Rockets to a massive deal worth $130 million over three seasons.

Earlier in the day, Wojnarowski had also reported that the 7-foot-1 Toronto veteran centre Jakob Poeltl has re-signed with the Raptors on a four-year contract worth $80 million.

Toronto also seems to be parting ways with Dalano Banton, after the Raptors chose not to submit a qualifying offer for the Toronto-born point guard after two seasons with the team.

Toronto is looking to improve on last year’s season, where they finished 41-41 and missed the playoffs while falling to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

More to come…

