Younger brother of Raptors' RJ Barrett has passed away

Some very tragic news in the basketball world has taken place, as Nathan Barrett, the younger brother of Toronto Raptors’ RJ, has passed away.

Nathan also grew up playing basketball, and was given a heartfelt tribute from a former coach, Chris Stewart, who he played for as a member of the Mississauga Monarchs.

“On March 12, my extended Monarch’s family lost another member, Nathan Barrett,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard to believe this is the second time this has happened to my family and basketball community. Nathan was only with us for a short time in Grade 7 before he moved to Florida, but whenever he was back in Mississauga, the boys connected. I saw Nathan last summer, all grown up, a big smile and he was excited telling me how he was starting school to become a pilot. I always tell my former players if you were on my team even one season, you will always be my family and don’t forget it.

“If you have had the pleasure of knowing this family you know how much they do for the basketball community so keep them in your thoughts and prayers. No parent should ever have to bury a child, hug your kids today a little longer. You will be missed Nathan, RIP.”

The Raptors announced prior to last night’s game versus the Detroit Pistons that Barrett wasn’t available due to personal reasons.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Barrett family and friends during this extremely difficult period.

