Raptors sign Ramsey to a second 10-day deal

Jahmi’us Ramsey will be sticking around a little longer with the Toronto Raptors.

As announced by the franchise today, Ramsey will be signing a second 10-day contract.

Ramsey has averaged 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 points and 0.5 assists in two games for the Raptors since signing with the team last week. With the 23-45 Raptors now well in the midst of a rebuild, he’s one of several players who the organization has brought through in recent weeks for a bit of an extended tryout.

A total of 28 players have now suited up for the franchise this season, including seven players like Ramsey who have played 10 games or less.

As per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy, March 24 is the deadline on when the franchise will have to decide if they’d like to convert his contract for the rest of the season. He originally signed his first contract with the Raptors on March 5.

Ramsey, a product of Texas Tech, was taken in the second round with the 43rd overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In 20 games in the G League this season with OKC Blue, the affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ramsey put up 22.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists and has averaged 30.7 minutes a night.

The Raptors return to action this weekend, playing the Orlando Magic on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena before both teams head to Florida for a rematch on Sunday evening. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET on Friday, before a 6 pm ET tipoff on Sunday.