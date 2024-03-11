The Raptors have a public job opening to join their front office

The Toronto Raptors might be Canada’s most valuable sports franchise, but that doesn’t mean that they cut corners when following basic hiring practices.

If you’re spending these days on Indeed (or other employment boards) looking for a new job, you may have come across an official posting for the Raptors’ vice president of basketball operations role.

It’s a real posting, and one with possible potential to shape the future of Canada’s lone NBA franchise.

“As a member of the Raptors Leadership Team, the vice president [of] Basketball Operations for the Toronto Raptors will primarily oversee all aspects of the Toronto Raptors Basketball Operations department, including team operations, finance, special projects and team roster building,” the official job posting reads. “Reporting directly to the president of the Toronto Raptors requires a broad strategic mindset, thought leadership, executive presence, strong analytical and organizational skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.”

The application is a pretty standard one, offering the chance to add a resume, any relevant experience in a note to the hiring manager, and basic contact information for a possible interview

The successful applicant will fill the role of Teresa Resch, who left the team earlier this month, reportedly to head the bid to bring a WNBA franchise to Toronto, as per CBC’s Shireen Ahmed.

*BREAKING NEWS* Sources tell me Larry Tanenbaum's Kilmer Group has a proposed bid to bring the 14th WNBA team to Toronto. Former Raptors VP Teresa Resch is pegged to lead the new franchise. More on this in my latest for @cbcsports https://t.co/i7lpDTRZJL — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) March 4, 2024

Resch left the team’s front office on March 1, as per CityNews’ Lindsay Dunn.

However, while anyone can apply, it’s not like the job is exactly an entry-level position.

Though much of the role’s expectations read as you’d reasonably expect for an NBA front office — you’ll need to travel, be able to work long hours, and work on all sorts of projects throughout every facet of the organization — the most notable disqualifying factor for most candidates includes the “minimum 10 years experience in professional or high-level amateur sports settings (college, professional or semi-pro level)” that is required.

Applications for the role are due on March 20.