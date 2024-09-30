Raptors‘ Masai Ujiri in tears after death of Dikembe Mutombo

It’s a sad day for the basketball world as Dikembe Mutombo, a legend of the game, passed away after a battle with brain cancer at the age of 58.

As friends and teammates speak out about their memories of Mutombo, perhaps the most heartbreaking reaction has come from Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who got emotional talking about his friend and mentor during a press conference this morning.

His voice was shaking and tears were visible as he shared some touching words about Mutombo.

“It’s really hard to believe,” Ujiri started. “It’s hard for us to be without that guy, you have no idea how much Dikembe Mutombo meant to me.

“He made us who we are. That guy is a giant. An incredible person.”

"He made us who we are. That guy is a giant." An emotional Masai Ujiri shares some touching words on the passing of his friend and mentor, Dikembe Mutombo. pic.twitter.com/XDMFEuCgfW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 30, 2024

He went on to tell a story about going to Mutombo’s hometown of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and visiting the hospital he helped open.

“You have no idea what that guy means to the world,” Ujiri said through tears. “To Mutombo’s family, to Mama Rose, to his kids, there’s no words. That guy was the biggest giant you could ever find, the biggest heart.

“I know he will rest well and his family will be fine. He did so much for us, for the continent of Africa, for his people.”

For much of the speech, Ujiri highlighted all the ways Mutombo gave back to his people and community. Apart from building a hospital, the Raptors executive also explained how he built a court with Mutombo in an African village.

“What he’s brought to youth on the continent, to the people on the continent, you cannot even imagine,” Ujiri said passionately. “You cannot even imagine what that guy has done for me in my career. Took me by the wings in Denver and made me grow as a person and now he’s gone, he’s left us.

“As big as he is, his heart was bigger. Today is not a good day… We’ll celebrate him and we’ll celebrate him big.”

Mutombo is regarded as one of the NBA’s very best shot blockers and spent 18 seasons in the association with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and New Jersey Nets.

He retired in 2009 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. He leaves behind his wife Rose and their three children as well as four more adopted kids.