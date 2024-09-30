Raptors hire former Team Canada athlete in front office role

The Toronto Raptors are bulking up their front office.

At the team’s annual media day, Raptors president Masai Ujiri confirmed the hire of Tyla Flexman, a former Canadian national field hockey team member in the role of vice president of operations.

Flexman’s LinkedIn page shows her start date in the new role as this past August, replacing Teresa Resch, who is now the president of Toronto’s incoming WNBA team.

“[Resch has] gone on to bigger and better, and Tyla has come on to do bigger and better with us. This position is very, very important with operations, with ideas, with creativity, with how we work. I think Teresa did an incredible job, and Tyla will take it to another level,” Ujiri said today.

Flexman was a former MLSE employee from 2016 to 2018 as a business development manager, while spending the last five years working in various roles in New York and Toronto with Lyft. In her own athletic career, she was a member of the national field hockey team from 2004 through 2012, competing in the 2009 Pan American Cup, 2010 Commonwealth Games, 2011 Pan American Games and the 2012 Olympic Qualifier.

The Raptors had initially posted the job in March, and it was open to the public.

“As a member of the Raptors Leadership Team, the vice president [of] Basketball Operations for the Toronto Raptors will primarily oversee all aspects of the Toronto Raptors Basketball Operations department, including team operations, finance, special projects and team roster building,” the official job posting read. “Reporting directly to the president of the Toronto Raptors requires a broad strategic mindset, thought leadership, executive presence, strong analytical and organizational skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.”

Resch had held the role since 2013.

“So excited for my girl Teresa, with her new job and where she is. I think she’ll do great. And it’s a blessing for us to have that team in Toronto,” Ujiri added.