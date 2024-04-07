Raptors legends reunite at Marc Gasol jersey retirement

A trio of Toronto Raptors legends from the 2019 NBA Champions team reunited in Memphis last night.

The Memphis Grizzlies raised center Marc Gasol’s #33 to the rafters in a post-game jersey retirement ceremony following a 116-96 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. This was the perfect opportunity for Gasol to reunite with former Raptors teammate Kyle Lowry and former coach Nick Nurse.

Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry congratulating Marc Gasol at his jersey retirement 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ztPXNXo6X3 — Century 🅙 (@CenturyOG) April 7, 2024

It was quite an emotional reunion for a trio that didn’t have the chance to play all that long together. In total, these three spent a total of one and a half seasons playing alongside each other in Toronto. However, having gone through the rigours of a championship playoff run will bring players together like no other, no matter how much time is spent.

Raptors fans were happy to see the three of them have a moment.

So wholesome. Glad I got to live through that championship year. — Raptors Rush (@RaptorsRush) April 7, 2024

Three raptors legends — AusLeb (@AustinL75634799) April 7, 2024

love this so much man it was a great year — Mo (@Mobywan420) April 7, 2024

bros for life🤝 — Littlerock (@denyarpradata) April 7, 2024

Ok I’m crying? — AMI, MSc (@andsxo) April 7, 2024

It will take some time again for the raptors to find the right group to win another championship. That Kawhi team is really special…🏀 — mabuhay2022 (@AngPecson) April 7, 2024

Gasol was a key member of the 2019 Raptors, having been acquired at the trade deadline that season and helping the team capture their first championship in franchise history. He led the team with 1.1 blocks per game in the playoffs and averaged 9.4 points.

He played another season with the Raptors in 2019-20 and eventually left the organization the following summer after signing a two-year deal with the LA Lakers. Gasol announced his retirement this past January.

Lowry and Nurse have found a way back to each other after a few years apart. Lowry initially left the Raptors in the summer of 2021 in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this season but was bought out and subsequently signed with the 76ers, where Nurse has been coaching ever since he was let go by the Raptors after last season.