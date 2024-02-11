Raptors legend Kyle Lowry lands new contract as free agent

While Kyle Lowry will most likely be remembered his time with the Toronto Raptors, his career seems to be continuing on with a divisional rival.

Today, the 37-year-old Lowry signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, following a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets, as per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charlotte Hornets G Kyle Lowry has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gfGDln0lJ0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2024

Wojnarowski added in an article for ESPN that the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans also had interest in Lowry.

The move reunites Lowry with former Toronto head coach Nick Nurse, who is in the first season in charge of the 76ers. Lowry also returns to his hometown of Philadelphia, as well as the place where he spent his college years, playing for Villanova from 2004-2006.

The 76ers had started off the year as one of the NBA’s hottest teams, but have struggled mightily of late following a series of injuries to 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid.

Embiid is currently sidelined with a meniscus injury that he received surgery on last week, with a murky timeline on when exactly he might return to the team. The 76ers are 5-13 without Embiid this season, including going just 2-4 he last played on January 30.

Lowry was traded to the Hornets from the Miami Heat on January 23, but had yet to appear in any games with the team while waiting out the buyout market.

Lowry has averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 37 games this season with the Heat.

One of the most beloved players in Toronto history, Lowry was with the Raptors from 2012 through 2021, when he left to Miami via a sign-and-trade. A six-time All-Star during his time in Toronto, Lowry was an integral piece of the franchise’s first-ever NBA title back in 2019.