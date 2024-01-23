Raptors legend Kyle Lowry traded to his fifth NBA team

Kyle Lowry probably wasn’t anticipating a move to the Carolinas when he first left the Toronto Raptors.

As per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lowry has been traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets alongside a 2027 first-round draft pick in exchange for point guard Terry Rozier.

The Charlotte Hornets are trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for a 2027 first-round pick and Kyle Lowry, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

The move to Charlotte will mark Lowry’s fifth stop in the NBA, as he previously played in Memphis and Houston before making his mark in Toronto. At age 37, Lowry has averaged 8.2 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds in 37 games this season.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Rozier is having one of the best years of his career, as he has averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 30 games this season.

With the Heat currently sitting tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference a year off a run to the NBA Finals, it makes sense why the organization would opt to get a little younger in their point guard spot. Still, it’s gotta be a slight sting to Lowry, as he’ll go from one of the top teams in the conference to a Charlotte franchise currently sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 10-31 record.

Now in the final year of a three-year deal worth $29.5 million this season, it’s possible that Lowry either gets bought out of the remainder of his contract or gets rerouted in another trade over the course of the next two weeks.

Before leaving for Miami as part of a sign-and-trade in the summer of 2021, Lowry played 619 regular season games across nine seasons with the Raptors, where he averaged 17.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds throughout his career.

Making six All-Star teams during his time in Toronto, Lowry was instrumental to the team’s run to the 2019 NBA title, the first in Toronto’s franchise history.

Assuming he stays with the Hornets, the Raptors will next travel to Charlotte to see Lowry on February 7 — one day before the NBA’s trade deadline.